Before You Begin

Before you begin building package-based distributions, review the following concepts and terms:

Package

A package is a single, compressed file containing both software intended for installation on a target machine and a collection of files and metadata for how to install and uninstall the files. Packages are installed and uninstalled by NI Package Manager, and you can install groups of packages using a feed or a package installer.

Package dependency

A package dependency defines how a package relates to another package. For example, a package can require that another package is already installed in order to install, or a package can recommend or suggest installing another package. This relationship can also be constrained by version (for example, the required package must be greater than or equal to a specific version). NI Package Manager resolves these relationships and constraints when attempting to install packages.

Feed

A feed is a collection of package locations that includes a manifest containing information on the included packages. The packages referenced in a feed are set up to satisfy all dependencies required for the installation of the packages. NI recommends using feeds when distributing multiple packages that have dependencies on one another. You can register feeds with NI Package Manager, which allows users to select specific products to install.

Repository

A repository is one or more feeds and the package files referenced by the feed(s). A user that has NI Package Manager configured to include the repository as a feed will see the repository packages in the Packages tab and updated packages in the Updates tab.

Package installer

A package installer is a folder that contains an installer executable, one or more feeds, and (optionally) co-located packages under the folder. When you run a package installer, NI Package Manager (1) installs or updates if necessary, (2) registers the feeds to facilitate installing its specific set of packages, and (3) starts the installation wizard. The installation wizard might prompt you to select the product packages to install, then might prompt with additional recommended and suggested packages to install.

Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about using NI Package Manager to install, remove, and update software that is distributed using NI packages, feeds, and package installers.