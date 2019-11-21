Editor Pane

Use the Editor pane to create the target file structure for the deployed packages. You can click and drag files and the files’ dependencies from the Inputs pane to one of the default file locations or create a new file location. The dependencies are displayed in the context information as you are dragging the file to the Editor pane. After dragging or copying the files to the Editor pane, you can further edit the target file locations for the files or change the target file locations for any included dependencies. Each tab of Editor pane is a different package. Closing the tab does not delete the package.

Note Files installed to [Temp] target root directory are deleted after the package is installed.

Note Each input file may be added to only one package. The file will not be added to the target package if it is already included in another package in the solution.