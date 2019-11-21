Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Last Modified: November 20, 2019

Use the Editor pane to create the target file structure for the deployed packages. You can click and drag files and the files’ dependencies from the Inputs pane to one of the default file locations or create a new file location. The dependencies are displayed in the context information as you are dragging the file to the Editor pane. After dragging or copying the files to the Editor pane, you can further edit the target file locations for the files or change the target file locations for any included dependencies. Each tab of Editor pane is a different package. Closing the tab does not delete the package.

Note  

Files installed to [Temp] target root directory are deleted after the package is installed.

Note  

Each input file may be added to only one package. The file will not be added to the target package if it is already included in another package in the solution.

Icon Action Details
Insert Directory Use to add a new folder or directory to the available file locations.
Remove Selection from Package (Delete) Use to remove a file or file location from the package. This does not affect the source file on disk.
Select in All Panes Use to display the properties and file location information for the selected file.
Remove All Disconnected Items Use to remove any files for which the connection to the Input pane’s file is disconnected.
Expand All Use to expand all collapsed folders.
Collapse All Use to collapse all expanded folders.

