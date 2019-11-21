Custom Step Types

Note This task assumes that TestStand 2019 or later is installed.

You can use TestStand to create custom step types for functionality that is not covered by the built-in TestStand steps. Often, a custom step type is created for a common step that needs to be used by multiple sites, and this custom step is distributed to multiple developers. As a result, developers need to access this step for use in other sequences they develop, and these custom step types pull in information from multiple files in multiple locations.

In order to include a TestStand custom step type in a package built using NI Package Builder, you need to create your custom step types in a specific way in TestStand and then set them up in Package Builder to deploy to a specific location.