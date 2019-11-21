Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Table Of Contents

Running Non-Package MSI Distributions

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: November 20, 2019
Use this procedure to use custom executes to run a MSI distribution after your package installs.
  1. In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
  2. Set the Executable Path to the name of the msiexec executable. 
    msiexec.exe
  3. In the Arguments property, provide the arguments needed: 
    /i <file.msi>

    The /i flag runs the MSI installer normally.

    Replace the flag <file.msi> with the full path to your MSI file.

    Use the /x flag to uninstall your MSI file.

  4. Click OK.
  5. Go to Build»Build All Packages to build all packages.
After the package installs, the installation runs the MSI installer as specified.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics