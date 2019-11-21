Running Non-Package EXE Distributions

Use this procedure to run an .
exe
distribution after your package installs.
-
In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
-
Set the Executable Path to the name of the command prompt executable.
cmd.exe
-
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to pass in a string to command prompt and then run one of the following commands:
/c <file.exe>
The /c flag carries out the command specified and then terminates.
Where <file.exe> is replaced by the full path to your .exe file.
-
Click OK.
-
Build all packages by selecting .
-
When your package installer is run after the installation is executed, the executable will run.