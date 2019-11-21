Importing MAX Hardware Configuration

Use this procedure to create a custom execute that imports a hardware configuration file for MAX (.
file) after you install the package. Note that you may need to restart the computer after the installation completes for all changes applied by the MAX configuration to take effect.
In the Root property, select [Program Files (32-bit)].
Set the Executable Path to the partial path of the MAX import tool.
National Instruments\Shared\Portable Configuration\nipcrun.exe
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to import your configuration:
-s <file.nce> <IPAddress>
The -s flag runs the utility silently.
Where <file.nce> and <IPAddress> are replaced by the full path to your .nce file and the IPAddress of the target you wish to import these settings onto.
Note
You can use the -ni flag to learn more about the function.
Click OK.
Build all packages by selecting .