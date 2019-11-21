Post-Install License Activation

Use this procedure to add a custom execute that activates a package in a National Instruments license file which is included in the distribution. For example, you can use this procedure to activate the LabVIEW Development system on computers where you install the license file.
-
In the Root property, select [Program Files (32-bit)].
-
Set the Executable Path to NILicensingCmd.exe.
National Instruments\Shared\License Manager\NILicensingCmd.exe
-
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments for a silent activation.
/silent /activate /type package /name <packagename> /version<version> /serialnumber <serial number>
Where <packagename> and <serial number> are replaced by the license package name you are trying to activate and serial number with which to activate.
For more information on finding the license package name, refer to Package Names Needed for Automating NI Software Activation.
-
Click OK.