Adding an Assembly to the GAC Using gacutil.exe

In the Root property, select [Program Files (32-bit)] .

Set the Executable Path to the partial path of the gacutil tool (this path may be different depending on your versions of the Windows SDK and .NET Framework). Microsoft SDKs\Windows\v10.0A\bin\NETFX 4.6 Tools\gacutil.exe

In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to import your configuration: /i “<file.dll>” The /i flag ensures you install the assembly to the GAC. Where <file.dll> is replaced by the path and name of your assembly that you wish to add. Note To uninstall an assembly from the GAC use the /u flag.

Click OK.

Build all packages by selecting Build»Build All Packages .