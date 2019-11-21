Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Registering COM ActiveX Servers

Last Modified: November 20, 2019
Use this procedure to register any ActiveX Servers or Controls COM Servers for your application to use.
  1. In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
  2. Set the Executable Path to the name of the regsvr32.exe executable. 
    regsvr32.exe
  3. In the Arguments property, provide the arguments to import your configuration: 
    /s “<file.dll>”

    The /s flag ensures you will perform the register silently.

    Where <file.dll> is replaced by the path and name of your COM Server dll or OCX file if it is a ActiveX Control.

    Note  

    To unregister a COM object use the /u flag.

  4. Click OK.
  5. Build all packages by selecting Build»Build All Packages.
  6. When your package installer is run after the installation is executed, the COM Object will be registered.

