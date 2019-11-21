Using the Command Line Interface for Package Builder to Perform Build Operations

You can use the command line interface (CLI) of NI Package Builder to load a solution and build the packages, repositories, and installers in the solution.

Note Before you build a package, repository, or installer, you must create and configure the solution using the Package Builder Editor and save it.

Use the following steps to invoke the CLI:

Open a command prompt. Change directories to the location of Package Builder. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Package Builder. Run the following command: nipbcli -o=<path of NIPB solution file> -b=packages . For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Package Builder

ipbcli C:\temp\NewSolution.pbs -b=packages, Package Builder builds the packages specified in the solution.

The command line interface for Package Builder offers the following options:

Command Effect -o, --open=VALUE Opens the NI Package Builder solution at the specified path. The path can be relative or absolute. -b, --build=VALUE Performs a build operation on the open solution. Supported settings: 'packages' - build all packages in solution

'feeds' - build all installers|repositories in solution

'solution' - build whole solution -c, --clean=VALUE Performs a clean operation on the open solution. Supported settings: 'packages' - clean all packages in solution

'feeds' - clean all installers|repositories in solution

'solution' - clean whole solution -h, --help Show these messages and exit. -v, --version Displays the application version. --verbose-off Logging does not show additional details. --save Saves build information of packages to solution file. --teststand-env-path=VALUE TestStand environment file path. --teststand-env-use-for-discovery Use the TestStand environment file for discovery --teststand-env-do-not-use-for-discovery Do not use the TestStand environment file for discovery. --teststand-env-use-for-staging Use the TestStand environment file for staging. --teststand-env-do-not-use-for-staging Do not use the TestStand environment file for staging.

Example of building a solution's packages:

NipbCli -o=C:\Foo\Bar

ipb.pbs -b=packages --save