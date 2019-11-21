Using the Command Line Interface for Package Builder to Perform Build Operations

You can use the command line interface (CLI) of NI Package Builder to load a solution and build the packages, repositories, and installers in the solution.
Use the following steps to invoke the CLI:
For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\Package Builder\nipbcli C:\temp\NewSolution.pbs -b=packages, Package Builder builds the packages specified in the solution.
The command line interface for Package Builder offers the following options:
|Command
|Effect
|-o, --open=VALUE
|Opens the NI Package Builder solution at the specified path. The path can be relative or absolute.
|-b, --build=VALUE
|Performs a build operation on the open solution. Supported settings:
|-c, --clean=VALUE
|Performs a clean operation on the open solution. Supported settings:
|-h, --help
|Show these messages and exit.
|-v, --version
|Displays the application version.
|--verbose-off
|Logging does not show additional details.
|--save
|Saves build information of packages to solution file.
|--teststand-env-path=VALUE
|TestStand environment file path.
|--teststand-env-use-for-discovery
|Use the TestStand environment file for discovery
|--teststand-env-do-not-use-for-discovery
|Do not use the TestStand environment file for discovery.
|--teststand-env-use-for-staging
|Use the TestStand environment file for staging.
|--teststand-env-do-not-use-for-staging
|Do not use the TestStand environment file for staging.
Example of building a solution's packages:
NipbCli -o=C:\Foo\Bar\nipb.pbs -b=packages --save