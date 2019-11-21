Clean Build

The Clean operations allows you to delete all files and directories associated with the build of the current solution. These operations are available in the Build menu.

Clean Solution—Deletes all files and directories associated with the build of all packages, installers, and repositories in the current solution. It will not delete prior versions of the package by the same name.

Clean All Packages—Deletes all files and directories associated with the build of all packages in the current solution. This includes the ProcessingStage directory. It will not delete prior versions of the package by the same name.

Clean All Installers and Repositories—Deletes all files and directories associated with the build of all packages in the current solution.

The build process creates a few artifacts in addition to the build output:

A processing stage directory, named ProcessingStage , where files included in packages are copied to so that operations can be performed on the files before being built into packages so that the source files are not modified.

A staging directory within the output directory where the contents of each individual package, installer, or repository are copied before being built into the final output.

The build output and these artifacts are deleted at the beginning of a build, but in rare cases not all content may be deleted. Cleaning the build will explicitly delete them. Additionally, you may want to delete the build output and stage directories without initiating a build.