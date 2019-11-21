Architecting a Multiple-Package Distribution

When creating a package-based distribution, you can use multiple packages to create a more modular distribution. By using a multi-package approach, you can reduce future efforts required when updating components of the distribution by reducing the impact of updates to the system. For example, if you create separate packages for your Application Engine, User Interface, and Command Line Interface, you can update the User Interface package without the need to update or test the Application Engine.

Use the following guidance to help you determine the best way to divide your distribution into multiple packages: