Add Dependency to Package Dialog

The Add Dependency to Package dialog appears when you right-click a package in the packages pane and choose Add Dependency. Use this dialog to set up package dependencies for your solution. You can set dependency behavior for both new and existing packages by either selecting a package from the list of Solution Packages or by selecting Additional Sources, which launches the Add Dependency to Package “<PackageName>” dialog.

Tip Hovering over a package name provides further information about each package.

The Add Dependency to Package “<PackageName>” dialog displays both installed, existing packages or packages included in the solution. Select any necessary packages, and then select OK. After you add a package dependency, you can set the Relationship and Constraints attributes for the dependency in the Properties pane.