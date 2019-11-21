Deploying a Package Without Using an Installer or Repository

You can deploy a single package without using an installer or repository if you are deploying to a target machine that already contains NI Package Manager and any required dependencies.
To deploy a package without using an installer or repository:
- Build a package.
- Use the Open Output Location button to open the folder containing the built package.
- Select and copy the .nipkg file you created.
- Deploy the file either by placing it on your network or sending it to users to be copied locally.
- Use NI Package Manager to install the package.