Information 19415: LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because Projects Contain Different Conditional Disable Symbols

Last Modified: September 25, 2019

Could not consolidate LabVIEW projects because conditional disable symbols defined in the project are different for the following LabVIEW projects:

Why does this information occur?

NI Package Builder could not consolidate projects because one or more projects had different values for the same conditional disable symbols.

How do I resolve this information?

Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
  • Ensure that any conditional disable symbols defined in multiple projects all have the same value.
  • Disable the 'Consolidate Files Projects Share' option in the TestStand Options dialog box.

