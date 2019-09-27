Warning 19219: Could Not Rebuild Distribution VIs

The distribution VIs could not be rebuilt. The deployment will continue with a cached copy of the distribution VIs, which negatively impacts deployment speed but does not affect the build output. See the error message below for additional details.

Why does this warning occur?

The distribution VIs could not be rebuilt. NI Package Builder automatically creates a new set of distribution VIs for every version of LabVIEW that was released later than the current NI Package Builder Version. An error occurred while creating these VIs, which could mean that the <TestStand Public>\Components\Tools\Deployment Utility directory is not writable.

How do I resolve this warning?

Ensure that the <TestStand Public>\Components\Tools\Deployment Utility is writeable and the user running NI Package Builder has write access to it.