Warning 16513: TestStand Project Dependencies Not Found

Cannot discover dependencies for: '[filename]'. NI Package Builder does not support processing TestStand project files directly.

Why does this warning occur?

You specified a TestStand project file as a top level input item. NI Package Builder does not support processing TestStand project files directly.

How do I resolve this warning?

To include the files referenced by a TestStand Project, you must add the TestStand workspace which references the TestStand project as a top level input item.