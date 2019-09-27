Warning 16509: Cannot Find TestStand Environment Root Directory

Cannot find the target root directory '[Directory]' for the TestStand environment file. NI Package Builder will use the default TestStand environment.

Why does this warning occur?

The TestStand Environment target root directory you specified in the TestStand options is not a valid target Root Directory. This can occur if you use a 64-bit specific target root directory, then update the package architecture to 32-bit. Alternatively, this can occur if the specified target root directory was specified on a different computer with a Package Builder Plug-ins that is not present on the current computer.

How do I resolve this warning?

In the TestStand options, navigate to the advanced settings tab and select an alternative target root directory for the TestStand Environment file.