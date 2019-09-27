Information 16502: Python Virtual Directories are Specified in TestStand Steps

A TestStand step which uses the python adapter specifies a specific virtual environment directory. NI Package Builder will not automatically include these directories in the distribution.

Why does this info occur?

Steps which use the python adapter can optionally specify a specific virtual environment directory to use for execution. NI Package Builder will detect these directories, but will not automatically include them in the deployment.

How do I resolve this info?

Ensure that you include these directories in the distribution. If the directories are specified using a relative path, ensure that you deploy the files in the directory to the same location relative to the sequence file.