Information 16068: Discovery Excluded Files

Discovery excluded {0} file(s).

Why does this info occur?

The specified files were not included by the discovery operation because they are excluded by the '[LocalAppData]\National Instruments\NI Package Builder\DiscoveryExclusion.txt' file.

How do I resolve this info?

If this file should not be included, modify the directories specified in the DiscoveryExclusion.txt file.