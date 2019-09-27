Warning 16012: Discovery Missing Dependencies

Discovery could not find [missing dependency count] dependencies.
Why does this warning occur?
During discovery, source item references were found to paths that do not exist on the current file system.
How do I resolve this warning?
Perform one or more of the following actions, then run discovery again:
- The source items might not have been copied to this system or synced from source control. Ensure that all the files needed to build the solution are on the current system.
- The source items might have moved to a new location on the file system. Either update the references in the parent item(s) or move the files to the expected location on the file system.
- The parent source item may have an outdated reference. Update the parent item to remove the reference.