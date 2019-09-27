Error -19052: Problem Reading Dependencies

LabVIEW reported an error while determining dependency information for one or more top-level VIs. Refer to the error details below for more information.
Why does this error occur?
This error occurs when NI Package Builder encounters an unexpected problem when attempting to obtain information about the dependencies of a top-level VI. This error can occur in the following cases:
- A VI is saved in an earlier or later version of LabVIEW and cannot be opened in the active version of LabVIEW.
- The namespace of a VI is not valid, which can happen if you add or remove a VI from a library without saving the VI and the library.
- The VI does not exist on disk.
How do I resolve this error?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Mass compile all the VIs in the active version of LabVIEW. In the Mass Compile dialog box, ensure that the Include Warnings for Read-only VIs option is enabled. Once the mass compile completes, inspect any VIs that the mass compile warnings or errors log includes.
- Open the VIs specified by the error message in LabVIEW and make sure that they are connected to the correct library.