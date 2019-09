Error -19041: Cannot Copy Files

Could not copy the following files:

Why does this error occur?

The specified files could not be copied to the destination. The destination might not be writable, the computer might not have sufficient disk space, or the file might exceed the maximum path length.

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that the specified destination is writeable, that the drive has enough empty space, and that the destination path for the files do not exceed the maximum path length (260 characters, including the drive letter).