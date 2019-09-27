Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Error -19037: Packed Library Cannot Set Relative Path To Dependencies

Last Modified: September 25, 2019

The following packed project libraries contain dependencies that are not within the image directory or its subdirectories:

Why does this error occur?

The deployment contains packed project libraries that have external dependencies in a higher level directory than the packed project library itself.

For example, if you deploy C:\source\a.lvlibp, which has a dependency on C:\dep.dll, a.lvlibp installs in the following destination: <image>\a.lvlibp, and dep.dll must install in a directory higher than the installation directory to maintain the relative path.

How do I resolve this error?

Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.

  • In the output pane, select the packed project library and change the destination such that the dependencies can be placed inside the target root directory in the correct location relative to the packed project library.
  • In the project you use to build the packed project library, update the dependency destination in the same destination or in a subdirectory of the destination of the packed project library.

