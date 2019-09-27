Error -19037: Packed Library Cannot Set Relative Path To Dependencies

The following packed project libraries contain dependencies that are not within the image directory or its subdirectories:

Why does this error occur?

The deployment contains packed project libraries that have external dependencies in a higher level directory than the packed project library itself.

For example, if you deploy C:\source\a.lvlibp, which has a dependency on C:\dep.dll, a.lvlibp installs in the following destination: <image>\a.lvlibp, and dep.dll must install in a directory higher than the installation directory to maintain the relative path.

How do I resolve this error?

Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.