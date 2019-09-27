Error -19024: Projects Open in LabVIEW Development System

The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment.

Why does this error occur?

One or more of the projects are open in the active version of the LabVIEW development system while creating the deployment. As part of the deployment creation process, NI Package Builder creates copies of these projects. To prevent cross-linking, the distribution cannot be generated while the projects are open in LabVIEW.

How do I resolve this error?

Close all projects in LabVIEW before creating a deployment. If the error persists, restart the LabVIEW development system.