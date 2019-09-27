Error -19014: Empty Path Specified for TestStand Deployment Utility Option

The following empty paths are invalid:
Why does this error occur?
One or more TestStand Deployment Utility options have not been specified.
How do I resolve this error?
Update the path specified for the deployment utility option. The error message specifies which path to update:
- Update the Default Installer Directory option on the Installer Options tab.
- Update the Create Program Item option on the Distributed Files tab.
- Update the Shortcuts options in the Shortcuts dialog box, which you can launch from the Distributed Files tab.
- Update the SubVI Location option in the LabVIEW VI Options dialog box, which you can launch from the Distributed Files tab.
- Update the Default Installation Subdirectory option on the Installer Options tab.
- Update the Start Menu Item Group option on the Installer Options tab.