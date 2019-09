Error -19010: Deployment Requires LabVIEW Development System

Deploying LabVIEW files requires the LabVIEW development system.

Why does this error occur?

To guarantee that the VIs included in the deployment are not broken, the deployment utility compiles the VIs and all their static dependencies using the LabVIEW development system.

How do I resolve this error?

Ensure that the LabVIEW development system is installed and has been licensed. Also, ensure that LabVIEW has been launched at least once to register the ActiveX server.