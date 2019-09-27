Error -16517: Cannot Export Module in TestStand Sequence File

Error exporting one or more modules from TestStand sequence file steps.

Why does this error occur?

When distributing sequence files which call LabVIEW property nodes or express VIs, NI Package Builder exports the code module to a separate VI to ensure that the step will execute without the LabVIEW development system. An error occurred while exporting the code module for the specified steps.

How do I resolve this error?

Open the specified sequence file in the TestStand sequence editor, and select the specified steps. Verify that the module can be loaded correctly. Verify that the active version of LabVIEW is the same as the version you used when configuring the sequence file. To set the active version of LabVIEW, close all versions of LabVIEW, then open the desired version.