Error -16066: Invalid Protected Directory

Invalid protected directory: '[directory full path]'. Protected directories should begin with a target root directory and end in a slash, e.g., [Program Files (32-bit)]\\path\\. Default protected directories will be used.
NI Package Builder uses the protected directories file, located in '[LocalAppData]\National Instruments\NI Package Builder\ProtectedDirectories.txt'. An invalid directory was detected in this file, and the default protected directories will be used.
Open the 'Protected Directories.txt' protected directories file and verify that all paths are formatted correctly. Paths should begin with a target root directory and end in a slash, e.g., [Program Files (32-bit)]\\path\\.