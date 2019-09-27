Error -16066: Invalid Protected Directory

Invalid protected directory: '[directory full path]'. Protected directories should begin with a target root directory and end in a slash, e.g., [Program Files (32-bit)]\\path\\. Default protected directories will be used.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder uses the protected directories file, located in '[LocalAppData]\National Instruments\NI Package Builder\ProtectedDirectories.txt'. An invalid directory was detected in this file, and the default protected directories will be used.

How do I resolve this error?

Open the 'Protected Directories.txt' protected directories file and verify that all paths are formatted correctly. Paths should begin with a target root directory and end in a slash, e.g., [Program Files (32-bit)]\\path\\.