Error -16051: Feed Packages Build Unsuccessful

Installer or local repository '[name]' contains package(s) that did not build successfully during the most recent build operation. The Installer or local repository will include the last successfully built version of the packages.

Why does this error occur?

An error is preventing one or more packages from being built.

How do I resolve this error?

Check the log and Errors and Warnings pane for details on which packages are failing to build.