Error -16028: Discovery Exclusion File Read Error

An error occured while reading the discovery exclusion file: '[full path to DiscoveryExclusion.txt]'.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder specifies a set of exclusions in the specified file, which define a set of files which will not be included when discovering dependencies of files. The discovery exclusion file was loaded succesfuly, but an error occurred reading the contents.

How do I resolve this error?

Check that the file contains the following sections: [Exclude Paths], [Include Paths], [Exclude Company Products], and [Include Company Products]. Each section may contain a list of paths separated by new lines. The paths can be specified as regular expressions. To restore the file to the default state, delete the file and retry the action to regenerate the file.