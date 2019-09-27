Error -16022: Error Occurred While Cleaning Output Directory

An error occurred while cleaning the output directory: '[Details]'.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder was unable to delete the output directory and its contents before building the package.

How do I resolve this error?

Close any Windows Explorer windows that show the directory and any other applications that may have an open reference to the directory. Also ensure that you have the correct user privileges to delete the directory and its contents. Navigate to the specified directory in the file explorer, and attempt to delete it to determine the cause of the error.