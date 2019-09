Error -16016: Unable to Delete Directory

Unable to delete the directory '[directory full path]'.

Why does this error occur?

The directory may not exist, may be read-only, may contain a read-only file, or may be in use by another process.

How do I resolve this error?

Check that the directory exists and is writable. Navigate to the specified directory in the file explorer, and attempt to delete it to determine the cause of the error.