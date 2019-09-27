Error -16013: Cannot Find Package Dependency

The package '[parent package]' references the package '[dependent package]' which could not be found in the solution or is not installed.
A dependent package cannot be found. In order to include a package as a dependency, the package dependencies must either be defined in the current solution, or be installed on the system building the solution.
If the dependent package is intended to be built by the current solution, delete the dependent package and add a new dependency to the correct package name. If the dependent package was created outside the solution, install it on the system using NI Package Manager, or remove it as a dependency.