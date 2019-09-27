Error -16013: Cannot Find Package Dependency

The package '[parent package]' references the package '[dependent package]' which could not be found in the solution or is not installed.

Why does this error occur?

A dependent package cannot be found. In order to include a package as a dependency, the package dependencies must either be defined in the current solution, or be installed on the system building the solution.

How do I resolve this error?

If the dependent package is intended to be built by the current solution, delete the dependent package and add a new dependency to the correct package name. If the dependent package was created outside the solution, install it on the system using NI Package Manager, or remove it as a dependency.