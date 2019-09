Error -16004: Cannot Initialize LabVIEW Deployment Support Library

Cannot initialize LabVIEW deployment support library. Contact National Instruments for support.

Why does this error occur?

NI Package Builder uses a LabVIEW library to deploy LabVIEW files, but the library was not found.

How do I resolve this error?

Your installation of NI Package Builder or TestStand might be corrupted. Use NI Package Manager to uninstall the NI Package Builder software, then reinstall it. If the issue persists, contact National Instruments for support.