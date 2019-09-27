Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Builder Help

Including a TestStand Sequence File or Workspace and Its Dependencies in a Package

Last Modified: May 15, 2019

NI Package Builder supports discovering dependent sequence files, code modules, and other required files when TestStand .seq or .tsw files are used as input files. The below steps assume TestStand 2019 or later is installed.

  1. Select File»New Solution.
  2. In the Inputs pane, add a TestStand sequence file (.seq) or workspace file (.tsw) as a top-level input file. Package Builder will discover the dependencies. You can also use a folder as the input and Package Builder will discover the dependencies of any TestStand files in the directory or subdirectories.
  3. Select New Package in the Editor pane to create the first package or select New Package in the Packages pane for subsequent packages.
  4. Drag files and/or directories from the Inputs pane to the Editor pane, which adds the items to the package.
    Note  

    Dragging a top-level input file such as a sequence file from the Inputs pane to the Editor pane also drags all its dependent files. If some of the dependent files are already in a package, they will not be included a second time.

    Note  

    Each input file may be added to only one package. The file will not be added to the target package if it is already included in another package in the solution.

    Note  

    When you add a file with dependencies to the Editor pane, Package Builder attempts to preserve the existing source file and directory structure. For example, dropping a sequence file that has a dependent file located in a directory next to it in the local file system will place the dependent file in a target directory with the same name next to the target location of the sequence file. Additionally, a dependent file found in a target root directory on the local file system is placed in the target root directory of the package regardless of the drop location of the sequence file.

  5. Create the desired file structure for the target machine. Add new directories by right-clicking on the parent directory in the Editor pane and selecting Insert Directory. Drag files to different directories as necessary. You can delete unnecessary files in the Editor pane and it will not affect their presence in the Inputs pane.
    Note  

    Package Builder updates dependency file paths specified in sequence files to ensure that code modules and other dependencies will be found on the target computer. However, Package Builder cannot update the path if you change the target root directory of a dependent file. A build warning will indicate any cases where Package Builder cannot update file paths to dependent files in your sequence files. If you do not want Package Builder to make any changes to your sequence file, select the file in the Editor and uncheck Process during staging in the Properties pane. In this case, you will need to ensure that the TestStand search directories you deploy will allow sequence files to find their dependencies.

  6. Configure package properties by selecting the package in the Packages pane and then the property to be changed in the Properties pane.
  7. Open the TestStand Options dialog and configure the settings, if needed.
  8. Specify package dependencies. Select Add Dependency.
    Tip  

    It is likely you will want to add the TestStand runtime as a package dependency.

    1. Select checkboxes for any local packages from the Package Builder solution. If no other packages are in the solution, then no checkboxes are listed.
    2. Select Show Additional Sources to bring up the Add Packages dialog. This dialog allows you to add package sources external to the solution such as the LabVIEW Runtime or the TestStand Runtime. Select Installed Packages to add packages which have already been installed to your PC. Select Installer Products to add packages from an installer which has already been downloaded to your PC.
  9. Select Build Packages to build the package(s). Use the Errors and Warnings pane to address errors if needed.

