You can change the attributes for each new package by selecting the package in the Packages pane and then using the Properties pane to change the editable properties. Uneditable read-only properties are greyed out.
|Property
|Details
|Display name
|The name of the package to be shown in package management software, such as NI Package Manager. Use the following conventions for package display names:
|Output directory
|The path on disk where the package file will be generated. NI Package Builder also creates a package stage directory in this location, which contains the files used to generate the package.
|Package name
|The package name, which uniquely identifies the package. Use the following guidelines for naming a package:
|Supported OS
|
Sets the operating system and bitness compatibility. Available options are:
|Category
|Specifies the purpose of the package file.
|Version (next build)
|Sets the version for the next build of the package.
|Version field to increment
|Sets whether the major or minor version is incremented for each build. You can set this to None to manually edit the version.
|Maintainer
|The person or group responsible for maintaining the package.
|Contact email
|Sets the email to use to contact the maintainer or company for the package.
|Homepage
|The URL for the owner’s homepage.
|Synopsis
|Single line of text that briefly explains the purpose of the package.
|Description
|Detailed text that describes the package content.
|Include with runtime deployment package
|Specifies whether you want to include this package in your runtime deployment.
|Display in NI Package Manager products
|Specifies whether to show this package in the list of installed products in NI Package Manager.
|Custom executes
|Launches the Create Custom Executes dialog, where you can define custom executes to control your package’s behavior.