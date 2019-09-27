Known Limitations

Currently, NI Package Builder does not offer built-in capability to perform some features available in other NI distribution builders, such as TestStand Deployment Utility.

Feature Comparison Between TestStand Deployment Utility and Package Builder

The following table compares features for building deployments with TestStand Deployment Utility and with Package Builder.

Deployment Feature TestStand Deployment Utility (MSI) TestStand Deployment Utility (Packages) Package Builder Create MSI distributions Y N/A N Create packages, packages installers, and local repositories N/A Y Y Solution supports creating multiple distributions N N Y Support command-line for continuous integration Y Y Y Import hardware configuration information from Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) Y Y N* Display custom readme after installation Y Y N* Register ActiveX DLL and EXE servers Y N N* Create program items, such as shortcuts Y Y N Launching a custom license agreement at install time Y Y N Support for launching third-party installers after installation N* N N* Configure system to use Volume License Manager service Y N N* Associate executable file with specific file extensions Y N N Activate NI licenses Y N N* Automatically including NI package dependencies, such as drivers, for LabVIEW and .NET code modules Y Y N Adding .NET assemblies to the GAC N N N Installing custom EULAs Y N N Setting Windows environmental variables N* N N* Creating Windows registry keys and values N* N N* TestStand/LabVIEW Specific Features Selecting files to deploy from a workspace Y Y Y Discover dependent sequence files and code modules of top-level sequence files Y Y Y Support for fixing paths from sequence files to files that NI step types use, and call modules for steps that use LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, C/C++ DLL, .NET, and Python Adapters Y Y Y Support for sequences that call loose VIs, VIs in classes, libraries, LabVIEW projects, PPLs, Express VIs, and performing property node calls Y Y Y Support deploying using TestStand environment files Y Y Y Support for building directly called VI code modules into Packed Project Libraries Y Y N Support for discovering and deploying LabVIEW NXG Code Modules Y Y N Automatic detection of NI package dependencies such as drivers for LabWindows/CVI DLLs and LabVIEW/LabVIEW NXG binaries rebuilt by builder Y Y N Deploying PPLs associated with the TestStand 2019 feature that allows steps to switch between VIs and PPLs Y Y N

* Refer to How to Execute Pre/Post-Install Custom Commands for more information on using post-install custom commands to perform this operation.

Known Limitations with Measurement Studio Support

Currently, Package Builder does not offer the following deployment features available in Measurement Studio Installer Builder:

Adding .NET assemblies to the GAC.

Automatically including NI package dependencies, such as drivers, for .NET code modules.

Creating keys and setting values in the Windows Registry.

Specifying installer minimum and maximum Windows OS version launch conditions.

Digitally signing package installer executables.

Setting file attributes for installed files.

Package Builder Release Cadence

NI plans to continuously develop and release new features in Package Builder to address known limitations. Look for updates to Package Builder in NI Package Manager.