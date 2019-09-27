You can change the attributes for each file in the Editor pane by selecting the file in the Inputs pane and then using the Properties pane to change the editable properties. Read-only properties are greyed out.
|Property
|Details
|Name
|The name of the selected file.
|Destination path
|The file path where the package will install the file. Configure this path by moving the file in the Editor.
|Source path
|The absolute file path for the file on the development machine.
|Process during staging
|Specifies whether Package Builder updates the file paths specified in the selected file to match the destinations of the dependencies . Refer to Processing TestStand Sequence Files for Deployment for more information on how TestStand files are processed when this option is selected.