Running Non-Package MSI Distributions

Use this procedure to use custom executes to run a MSI distribution after your package installs.
In the Root property, select [System (32-bit)].
Set the Executable Path to the name of the msiexec executable.
msiexec.exe
In the Arguments property, provide the arguments needed:
/i <file.msi>
The /i flag runs the MSI installer normally.
Where <file.msi> are replaced by the full path to your MSI file.
Use the /x flag to uninstall your MSI file.
Click OK.
Build all packages by selecting .
When your package installer is run after the installation is executed, the .msi installer run however you have specified.