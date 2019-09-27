Common Tasks

Refer to the following tasks for step-by-step guidance for creating or editing a new or existing package-based distribution.
Building Packages
Before you begin creating a package-based distribution, consider the following:
-
You should determine the best method to distribute your packages.
-
Creating a package repository is the best option for when you need to distribute multiple packages that have dependencies on one another, consolidate package file updates in one location, and want to deploy using NI Package Manager.
-
Creating a package installer is the best option for when you are deploying to a machine that does not already have NI Package Manager installed or when you are deploying to a machine that is not connected to a network.
-
You should set up your packages to plan for potential updates. For example, you could place all commonly updated files in a single package, you could create packages based on package size, or you could create packages based on the logical function of the content.