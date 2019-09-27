Advanced Options

Last Modified: May 15, 2019
- Use TestStand environment file—When you enable this option, you can specify a TestStand environment file to be used for discovery or staging files instead of the active environment in TestStand.
- Environment file—The path to the .tsenv environment file to use for discovery and/or staging.
- Use environment for discovery—When you enable this option, the environment file specified is used to resolve environment paths used in sequence files.
- Use environment for staging—When you enable this option, the environment file specified is used to define the [TestStand Application Data] and [TestStand Public Documents] target root directories.
- Destination package—The package that will include the specified .tsenv environment file.
- Destination target root directory—The target root directory within the destination package where the .tsenv environment file will be deployed.
- Destination subdirectory—The subdirectory within the destination target root directory where the .tsenv environment file will be deployed.
