In order to distribute your custom steps, it is recommended that you follow the process detailed in the TestStand Custom Step Type Development Best Practices topic in the NI TestStand Help.
Best practices for developing custom step types:
Create redistributable Custom Types in a type pallete file, not within a sequence file. Add your types to a new type pallete file and ensure that it is saved in <TestStand Public>/Components/TypePalettes/.
When creating your types, specify the versioning in order to avoid unwanted type version propagation.
Note
If you save your types in the included TestStand MyTypes.ini type pallete file, you can redistribute the MyTypes.ini file; however, it will overwrite any custom types in the MyTypes.ini file on the computer you deploy to.
If your custom step type includes any substep code modules for pre- or post-step actions or edit panels, ensure that the code modules are saved in <TestStand Public>/Components/StepTypes/[typeName].
If your step is using a custom icon, ensure that the icon is saved in <TestStand Public>/Components/Icons/[typeName].
