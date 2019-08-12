Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-mmWave 19.0 Manual

Table Of Contents

System Calibration Utility

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: August 9, 2019

The system calibration utility is included in the NI mmWave Reference Project. This utility calibrates the system by measuring in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) impairments for each channel. To use this utility, the mmWave Transceiver System must be configured as a transceiver or a receiver.

Table 1. Devices Calibrated in Configuration Modes
Mode Devices Calibrated
Receiver Receiver
Transceiver Receiver and transmitter
Transmitter None
spd-note-note
Note  

Warm up the mmWave Transceiver System before using the system calibration utility. To warm up the mmWave Transceiver System, use the NI mmWave Reference Project to run the mmWave Transceiver System for 20 minutes so that the system reaches a steady-state temperature.

You must recalibrate the system if you exchange any of the following components:

  • PXIe-3610 Waveform Generator
  • PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module
  • PXIe-3630 Digitizer
  • MMPX(m)-to-MMPX(m) cables

The measured I/Q impairments are stored on the PXIe-3620 module.

When using the reference FPGA design and host code provided by the NI mmWave Reference Project, the measured I/Q impairments are retrieved from the device by the Open VI and used by the Configure VI to correct the system.

Related Topics

Recently Viewed Topics