NI-mmWave Configuration API

Last Modified: August 9, 2019

scope Input

Most VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a scope input string. This string specifies the scope of the configuration for the VI. Each VI has a unique set of valid values for this input. Refer to the context help in LabVIEW for specific values for each VI.

mmWave adapter Input

Some VIs in the NI-mmWave Configuration API require a mmWave adapter input string when you use a mmWave radio head. Refer to the mmWave adapter data returned by the Open Session 2 VI to determine the location of the mmWave radio head. The driver uses the following mmWaveX/Y format to show the location of the mmWave radio head as described below.

  • X—Refers to the port number of the DIGITAL I/O connector of the PXIe-3620 RF Upconverter and Downconverter Module front panel that is connected to the mmWave radio head, as shown in the following figure.
    Figure 1. EPLSP Cable Orientation
  • Y—Indicates which mmWave radio head is serially connected to the X port of the DIGITAL I/O connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel. The only valid value is 0.
Table 1. mmWave adapter Inputs
Input Use
mmWave0/0 Indicates the mmWave radio head connected to the DIGITAL I/O port 0 connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel connector.
mmWave1/0 Indicates the mmWave radio head connected to the DIGITAL I/O port 1 connector of the PXIe-3620 front panel connector.

