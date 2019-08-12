Fast mmWave Port Switching

You can configure the mmRH-3602/3603 to route mmWave signals to and/or from one of the following two mmRH-3602/3603 radio head antenna ports: TX1/RX1 and RX2.

Use the NI mmWave Reference Project and the Configure mmWave Port VI for general configuration of the mmRH-3602/3603 radio head. If you require <2 μs port reconfiguration, you can configure the mmRH-3602/3603 radio head to monitor a PXI trigger line and switch between the two port states on a trigger state change.

To learn more about using the fast mmWave port switching feature, open the NI mmWave Reference Project at <NIDIR>\LabVIEW<Year>\examples\instr

iMmWave

iMmWave Reference Project

iMmWave Reference Project.lvproj and select the Fast mmWave Port Switching VI from the Project Explorer window.