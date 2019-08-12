Fast Gain Ranging

You can set a rough gain very quickly and adjust to an exact gain slightly later by using fine gain ranging and coarse gain ranging together. The benefits of using fine gain ranging and coarse gain ranging are described in the following table.

Table 1. Fine Gain Ranging and Coarse Gain Ranging

Type Implementation Gain Configuration Time to Apply Gain (Typical) Receiving and Transmitting Support Fine Gain Ranging Using peer-to-peer (P2P) packets Any arbitrary gain 3 μs to 5 μs , depending on other P2P traffic in the system Simultaneously or one at a time Coarse Gain Ranging Using two PXI triggers One of four values <2 μs One at a time

Note Fast gain ranging features use PXI trigger lines. Ensure that you are using the Route Triggers Gain Ranging VI or that you have manually reserved the specified triggers. If trigger writer and trigger reader modules are not in the same PXI trigger bus, ensure that the trigger lines are routed between buses.

To learn more about using the fast gain ranging feature, open the NI mmWave Reference Project at <NIDIR>\LabVIEW<Year>\examples\instr

iMmWave

iMmWave Reference Project

iMmWave Reference Project.lvproj and select the Gain Ranging Example VI from the Project Explorer window.