TX-RX Determinism

The PXIe-3610 Waveform Generator revision B module and the PXIe-3630 Digitizer revision B module support transmitter (TX) to receiver (RX) improved (deterministic) data alignment.

The time from when generation is configured and written to the PXIe-3610 to when the PXIe-3630 receives the signal is deterministic and within one clock cycle of the Data Clock domain. This is repeatable through distinct sessions.