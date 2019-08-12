Amplitude Corrections

You can configure the analog gain on both the receiver (RX) and transmitter (TX) signal paths with the NI-mmWave Configuration API. Corrections are applied based on device characteristics stored on the device(s). NI does not specify the accuracy of configured gain versus actual gain.

When a mmWave radio head is in use, these amplitude corrections are applied with the assumption that the device is being operated at the system's default IF frequency. The API will automatically configure the appropriate default IF frequency depending on which mmWave radio head is attached. You can also manually configure the IF frequency to a different value.