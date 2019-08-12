Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-mmWave 19.0 Manual

Using the mmWave Transceiver System as a Multichannel Transceiver

Last Modified: August 9, 2019

The NI mmWave Reference Project contains an example VI that demonstrates how to use the mmWave Transceiver System as a multichannel transceiver.

spd-note-note
Note  

Before running the VI, examine the hardware setup and ensure that all cables are securely connected.

  1. Open the project file located in the LabVIEW folder at <NIDIR>\LabVIEW<Year>\examples\instr\niMmWave\niMmWave Reference Project\niMmWave Reference Project.lvproj. The project consists of several host example VIs and the following variants of an FPGA target, including two sample rate options:
    FPGA Target Sample Rates Description
    Transmit FPGA 7902R 2.94912 GSps This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 High-Speed Serial Instrument to generate the in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) baseband data written to the input/output (I/O) socket defined in DacAuroraClip.
    3.072 GSps
    Receive FPGA 7902R 2.94912 GSps This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 module to process the I/Q baseband data acquired from the I/O socket defined in AdcAuroraClip.
    3.072 GSps
    Processing FPGA 7902R 2.94912 GSps This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 module to send or receive data through the serial lanes for all six multi-gigabit transceiver (MGT) ports using Aurora protocol.
    3.072 GSps
  2. Open the Multichannel Transceiver (Host) VI. This example uses pre-compiled FPGA bitfiles that use the FPGA VIs defined under Transmit FPGA 7902R and Receive FPGA 7902R targets.
  3. Examine the front panel input controls and specify values appropriate for your device.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    Values shown in the following examples are optional unless otherwise specified.

    1. Select the Setup tab and specify the values appropriate for your device.
      • hardware resources [channel]—Specifies the device resource names.
      • hardware setup—Specifies one of the following directional values: Transmitter, Receiver, or Transceiver.
      • option string—Sets the initial values of certain properties for the session. The format of this string is PropertyName=Value, where PropertyName is the name of the property and Value is the value to which the property is set. To set multiple properties, separate their assignments with a comma. The following table lists the properties you can use with this parameter and their valid values.
      Property Use Valid Values Example
      Sample Rate Specify the sample rate to use. 2.94912G, 3.072G (default) sample_rate=2.94912G
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The default value is 3.072G when the option string field is left blank.

      Figure 1. Setup Tab
    2. Select the Hardware tab and specify the values appropriate for your device.
      • port select—Specifies one of the following values: IF Port, Loopback, and Sync Port.
        spd-note-note
        Note  

        Sync Port is not currently supported.

      • Rx hardware configuration Cluster
        • gain (dB)—Specifies the receiver gain.
        • frequency (Hz)—Specifies the receiver frequency.
        • mmWave adapter—Specifies the mmWave radio head being used. Set this to None for intermediate frequency (IF) only operation.
        • adapter active port—Specifies the mmWave radio head active port for the receiver channel. The only valid values are RX1 and RX2.
          spd-note-note
          Note  

          RX2 is only supported for mmRH-3602/3603 mmWave Radio Heads.

      • Tx hardware configuration Cluster
        • gain (dB)—Specifies the transmitter gain.
          spd-note-notice
          Notice  

          The receiver may become damaged if too much gain is used. Refer to the device specifications to ensure you choose values within an acceptable gain range.

        • frequency (Hz)—Specifies the transmitter frequency.
        • mmWave adapter—Specifies the mmWave radio head being used. Set this to None for IF only operation.
        • adapter active port—Specifies the mmWave radio head active port for the receiver channel. The only valid value is TX1. This value is ignored in IF only operation.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Refer to NI-mmWave Configuration API when using mmWave radio heads.

      Figure 2. Hardware Tab (IF Only)
      Figure 3. Hardware Tab (with mmWave Radio Heads)
    3. Select the Application tab and specify the values appropriate for your device.
      • qam parameters [channel]—Specifies the quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) parameters.
      • digital gain (dB)—Specifies the digital gain on the generated signal on Transmit FPGA 7902R.
      • acquisition samples—Specifies the number of samples to acquire.
      Figure 4. Application Tab
  4. Run the VI.
    Figure 5. Time Domain Tab
    Figure 6. Frequency Domain Tab
    Figure 7. QAM Tab

