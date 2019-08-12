Using the mmWave Transceiver System as a Multichannel Transceiver

The NI mmWave Reference Project contains an example VI that demonstrates how to use the mmWave Transceiver System as a multichannel transceiver.
|FPGA Target
|Sample Rates
|Description
|Transmit FPGA 7902R
|2.94912 GSps
|This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 High-Speed Serial Instrument to generate the in-phase/quadrature (I/Q) baseband data written to the input/output (I/O) socket defined in DacAuroraClip.
|3.072 GSps
|Receive FPGA 7902R
|2.94912 GSps
|This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 module to process the I/Q baseband data acquired from the I/O socket defined in AdcAuroraClip.
|3.072 GSps
|Processing FPGA 7902R
|2.94912 GSps
|This FPGA target demonstrates how to configure the PXIe-7902 module to send or receive data through the serial lanes for all six multi-gigabit transceiver (MGT) ports using Aurora protocol.
|3.072 GSps
|Property
|Use
|Valid Values
|Example
|Sample Rate
|Specify the sample rate to use.
|2.94912G, 3.072G (default)
|sample_rate=2.94912G
Refer to NI-mmWave Configuration API when using mmWave radio heads.